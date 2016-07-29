This state is getting 67% more data on Airtel pre-paid packs

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has slashed data tariffs on pre-paid packs by offering up to 67 per cent more download benefit in Tamil Nadu.

"Airtel customers will now enjoy more value on the existing packs and can add to their mobile internet experience by staying online longer and download more of their favourite content," the company said in a statement.

Ahead of Reliance Jio's full-scale entry into the mobile services arena, telecom companies are cutting data tariffs to stem customer flight.

Under the revised data benefits, Airtel's Rs 651 4G/3G monthly recharge pack in would offer 5 GB data compared to 3 GB earlier, an increase of 67 per cent. Similarly, the Rs 459 pack offers 50 per cent more data by increasing data benefit to 3 GB from existing 2 GB. The Rs 955 pack would offer 8 GB data as against 6 GB earlier, offering 33 per cent more benefits.

In the 2G/3G/4G sachet packs, the Rs 25 2G pack offers 40 per cent more data at 140 MB against 100 MB earlier.

The Rs 142 pack offers 33 per cent more data benefits at 565 MB as compared to 425 MB provided earlier.

"At Airtel, we always aim to deliver a great mobile experience and value to our customers. These refreshed data packs will help drive consumption and boost the uptake of mobile internet in the country," Bharti Airtel (India and South Asia), Director-Operations, Ajai Puri said.

"Given the deepening smartphone penetration and Airtel's roll out of data networks across India, we believe these packs will also drive affordability and bring new users online," he added.