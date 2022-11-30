TRAI releases consultation paper on display of caller name on mobile phones

In a move to check pesky and fraud calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released a consultation paper on 'Íntroduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks', regarding the technology required to display names of callers on mobile phones.

"Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through a reference dated March 21, 2022, requested the Authority to provide its recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of TRAI Act, 1997 (as amended) on introducing the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) facility in the Indian Telecommunication Network," the Ministry of Communications, said in a statement.

At present there are apps like 'Truecaller' and 'Bharat Caller ID & Anti-spam' which provide calling party name identification and spam identification facilities, but the names are based on crowd sources which may not be reliable, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in the consultation paper on "Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks".

Moreover, TRAI said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in its reference on CNAP has mentioned that the facility will empower telephone consumers in taking informed decision while receiving calls, and this mechanism reduces the harassment of consumers from unknown or spam callers.

A consultation paper on 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks,' seeking inputs from the stakeholders has been placed on TRAI’s website.

Meanwhile, written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by December 27, 2022 and counter-comments by January 10, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

