UIDAI asks Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to submit plan to stop Aadhaar-based eKYC

Days after the Supreme Court curbed the use of Aadhaar by private companies, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked telecom companies to submit a plan to stop the usage of the 12-digit unique ID number in the next 15 days. UIDAI issued a circular on Monday to telecom service providers (TSP), including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.

The communication said, "...all TSPs are called upon to immediately take actions in order to comply with the judgement dated 26.09.2018. In this regard, TSPs are hereby directed to submit by 15th October, 2018 an action plan or exit plan to the authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems..."

This means that the industry will have to revert to earlier methods like legacy paper-based technique where physical paper forms with signature and photographs would be collected and shipped to verification centre, following which the customer would be called up to cross-verify the submitted details. The turnaround time in this method could be anything from 24 hours to 36 hours.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "In order to ensure smooth discontinuation...there are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations...so the companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by October 15. If any additional requirements are to be done from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan."

This circular has been issued following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act that allowed private companies to use the 12-digit number for eKYC. Following this order, private entities like telecom operators and banks will not be able to use Aadhaar for instantaneous eKYC.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)