Vodafone Idea increases prices of its prepaid plans; check new rates

A day after telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced new tariff for its prepaid plans, rival Vodafone Idea (Vi) has followed suit. The telecom operator said that the new rates will be effective from November 25.

In a statement, Vi laid out the new tariffs alongside the old ones. The tariffs are divided into three sections -- Tariffed Voice Plan, Unlimited Voice Bundles and Data Top-ups. The current plan under Tariffed Voice Plans, which has a validity of 28 days is priced at Rs 79. As per the new rates, it will be priced at Rs 99.

Under Unlimited Voice Bundles, the Rs 149 for 28 days plan will be increased to Rs 179, while Rs 249 for 28 days plan will be increased to Rs 299. The Rs 399 for 56 days plan has been increased to Rs 479. The Rs 599 for 84 days plan has been increased to Rs 719.

Two of its annual plans, priced Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399 have been increased to Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,899.

Data Top-ups priced at Rs 48 with a validity of 28 days and 3GB data has been increased to Rs 58, Rs 98 for 12GB data to Rs 118, Rs 351 for validity of 56 days and 100GB data has been increased to Rs 418.

Vi stated that the prices have been increased to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) and to address the financial stress faced by the industry. The company stated that the tariff plans will allow Vi to improve its mobile network, verified by Ookla. It said that it is committed to realise the government’s vision of Digital India.

Vi’s increase in tariff comes a day after Airtel hiked its prices. The new prices for Airtel will come into effect from November 26. Airtel too, in its statement, said that the revised tariffs will ensure that ARPU remains between Rs 200-300 to ensure a financially healthy business model.

