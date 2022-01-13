Vodafone Idea partners with US-based Ciena for 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with US-based Ciena for 5G solutions. The telco said that it is revamping its backbone scalability and service resiliency with help from American telecommunications networking equipment company Ciena in order to prepare for the 5G rollout.

Vi noted has stated that as consumers, enterprises, and content players look to embrace smarter digital experiences across India, its new 300G/400G backbone network increases scale and performance in an energy and cost-efficient manner.

"Escalating demand for data requires a high-capacity and resilient network that can thrive not only today but for years to come," said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. "Preparing a future-fit network, through our partnership with Ciena, will enable Vi subscribers to experience worldclass highly available, scalable connectivity and realize the benefits of cloud, IoT, and 5G in future."

Vi, in an official statement, explained that increasing and changing traffic patterns across India requires new levels of capacity, flexibility, resiliency, and programmability. It added that with broader network coverage and faster broadband made possible by Ciena, Vi maximizes fiber capacity and network efficiencies to prepare for 5G.

Vi has forged partnerships with several technology players, ecosystem players and Indian start-ups for developing a range of 5G use cases relevant for Indian enterprises and consumers. Its collaboration with Ciena is in line with the service provider's strategy to build a future-fit network for emerging technologies such as 5G, to drive digital growth in India, it said.

"Today's competitive environment requires operators like Vi to operate a higher performing network with maximum agility at a lower cost per bit," said Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India. "With the network playing an increasingly important role to support digital applications today, Vi's transformed network is ready for prime time."

Vi has deployed Ciena's 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for high speed 300G/400G services, upgradable to 800G. With the ability to tune capacity for maximum agility while also reducing energy consumption, Vi delivers best-in-class connectivity in a cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly manner to customers across India, noted the firm.

Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller also provides Vi with analytical insights to optimize network performance, enhancing its customers' digital experiences.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea had stated that the board has approved the conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity.

Following the conversion, the government will become the single-largest shareholder of the company with 35.8 per cent stake and the promoter shareholders would hold 28.5 per cent (Vodafone Group) and around 17.8 per cent (Aditya Birla Group), respectively.

Also Read: Govt to hold 35.8% in Vodafone Idea after board approves plan

Also Read: Private telcos will not be converted into PSUs, DoT confirms after concerns over Vodafone Idea