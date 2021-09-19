Vodafone Idea says achieved peak 5G speed of over 3.7 Gbps in Pune trials

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Sunday said it achieved peak speed of over 3.7 Gbps during its ongoing 5G trials in Pune. The company also claimed to have achieved peak download speed of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network in Gandhinagar and Pune.

The company is conducting 5G trials on government allocated 5G spectrum in Pune (Maharashtra) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), along with its technology vendors. The Department of Telecommunications had allocated Vi mmWave high bands like 26 GHz, along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials.

"In Pune city, Vi has deployed its 5G trial in a lab setup of end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network. In this trial, Vi has achieved peak speed in excess of 3.7 Gbps with very low latency on the mmWave spectrum band," the company said in a release.

Also Read: 4-yr Moratorium on telecom dues allows time to transform, repair: Deloitte India

The DoT had approved applications of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone in May, and MTNL later for 5G trials. The permission has been granted for six-month trials with telecom gear makers Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT.

Jio had said in June it recorded a peak speed of 1 Gbps and Airtel is also said to have recorded the same level of peak speed in July.

All the private players are providing 4G services across the country at present and gearing up for 5G. State-owned BSNL is yet to roll out 4G across India.

Commenting on the 5G trial performance, Vi CTO Jagbir Singh said, "We are pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials on the government allocated 5G spectrum bands. Having established a robust 4G network pan-India, delivering fastest 4G speeds and a 5G-ready network, we are now testing the NextGen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future.”

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Govt likely to conduct 5G spectrum auction in February next year: Telecom Minister