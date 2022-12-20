33 students at IIT Kanpur get package over Rs 1 crore; Reliance Jio, PwC, Intel among 250 hiring companies

The first phase of the 2022-23 placement season at IIT Kanpur has concluded with 33 students getting packages that paid more than Rs 1 crore from companies like Reliance Jio, PwC, Intel, Microsoft, etc.

A placement committee member at IIT Kanpur told Business Today, “Phase one of the 2022-23 placement session has ended, and we have received 33 job offers where the package is more than Rs 1 crore.”

The phase one of the IIT Kanpur placement session 2022-23 started on December 1 and ended on December 15.

A total of 1200 job offers were made, out of which 1128 offers were accepted by students of IIT Kanpur. Moreover, out of the accepted offers, 208 were pre-placement offers (PPOs), which puts the number 33 per cent higher compared to last year, the placement committee noted.

Interestingly, out of all the offers, 74 were international offers and the rest were domestic. The number of international offers has gone up 57 per cent from the last placement session, the institute noted.

It is also worth noting that more than 250 companies participated in the placement round. Out of all the companies around 35 were startups.

Some of the top recruiters in the phase one of the 2022-23 placement season at IIT Kanpur were finance related companies like banks, investment banks, accounting firms, asset management companies, and others like CapitalOne, Quadeye Securities, J. P Morgan and Chase, American Express, PwC, Axis Bank, HSBC, Wells Fargo, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, etc.

Some tech companies that made job offers at IIT Kanpur were Rakuten Mobile, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs, Walmart Global Tech India, Legato Health Technologies, etc.

Other top recruiters were Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Eaton, Jaguar Land rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Airbus Group India, Larsen & Toubro Limited, among others.

A placement committee member told Business Today that the phase two of the placement session would start in January next year. He said, “With phase one wrapped up, we are preparing for phase two that will begin from mid of January 2023.”

