52% of Indian CEOs plan workforce cuts as AI reshapes hiring: Which jobs are at risk?

The report, based on a survey of 125 Indian CEOs conducted between August 11 and September 21, 2026, also found that 87% are focusing on retaining and retraining high-potential employees. Meanwhile, 84% are redesigning roles, career paths and team structures to strengthen collaboration between humans and AI.

Entry-level jobs and routine tasks under scrutiny

The findings point to a shift in workforce planning, with companies seeking employees who can work alongside AI systems while reassessing the skills required for existing and new roles.

However, the report does not identify specific job functions most likely to face reductions. The extent of the impact on entry-level hiring, routine administrative work and other roles will depend on how individual companies deploy AI and reorganise their operations.

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The implications for early-career employees could nevertheless be significant. KPMG found that 86% of Indian CEOs are reassessing the skills required for entry-level roles, while 79% said AI is changing how they train and develop employees.

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This suggests that employers are reviewing not only the number of workers they need but also the capabilities required to perform jobs in an AI-enabled workplace.

Reskilling becomes a priority

Companies are also investing in training and redeployment as they prepare employees for changing responsibilities. According to the report, 48% of Indian CEOs are prioritising workforce-wide AI education, 44% are providing role-specific training and 41% are retraining employees for AI-supported roles.

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Sunit Sinha, Partner and Head of Human Capital Advisory Solutions at KPMG in India, said: “Workforce transformation is no longer simply about preparing people to use new technologies. It is about redesigning roles, building adaptable skills and creating a culture of continuous learning so that people and AI can work together effectively.”

He added that organisations investing in their workforce with the same urgency as their technology investments would be better positioned to translate AI adoption into sustainable value.

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Hiring and job cuts could happen together

The coexistence of workforce reductions and technology hiring suggests that AI-led transformation may change the composition of company workforces rather than simply increase or reduce overall employment.

For employees, the report underscores the importance of developing AI-related capabilities and adapting to changing job requirements. For businesses, the challenge will be to balance productivity gains with talent retention, employee redeployment and the need for specialised skills.

Whether AI ultimately reduces headcount or creates new employment opportunities will depend on how companies implement the technology, redesign workflows and translate productivity improvements into business growth. The KPMG findings reflect CEOs’ current plans and priorities, rather than confirmed future job cuts.

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