Acsia Technologies to hire 200 employees for upcoming projects

Acsia Technologies, a Technopark-based company, will soon be hiring 200 employees to work in their upcoming projects for developing software for connected, autonomous, shared and electrified automotive technologies. Acsia had recently announced aninternational collaboration with Finland-based company Basemark for their new partnerprogram titled 'Rocksolid Ecosystem', in which they would collaborate for developing software-defined car technology.

The hiring process is expected to start soon and the employees will beallocated to different teams associated with the projects, a company press release said.

"We have made some major signings recently with Basemark, Segula Technologies, and someother leading automakers in the world. The development of software will begin in quarter 2 andwe need more skilled people with us as the company is expanding," said Jijimon Chandran, CEO,Acsia Technologies.

He added that each project will run for a long term once started and the hiring process is expected to be completed in six months.

Around 60 per cent freshers are expected to be roped in for the projects.

"The candidates will go through a stringent selection process. Developing software for the automotive industry is a complex and exciting job and it requires people with the right attitude, passion and foundation skills.

Once hired, they will be undergoing many training programmesand will be allocated to different teams based on their aptitude and skill," he said.

Chandran said the softward in cards has to be constantly updated and there is a need to have a highly skilled team for development and support.

"We are hiring a team of freshers and experienced people.

For freshers, this would be a chance to work with the latest software technology in the automotive field based on C, C++, Java and AI/ML.

Many we hired during our former projects had a chance to work with the worlds leading carmakers in Europe ', he added.

With leading global car makers planning to come up with newer models, more hiring can be expected in later stages, according to Jijimon.

Started in 2014, Acsia Technologies Pvt Ltd is currently working on multiple core sectors of a software-defined car ecosystem with the world's leading carmakers and Tier1 suppliers.

Their focus on quality processes and technology are helping the automotive companies in their transition from hardware-oriented cars to software-defined cars.

