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AI is creating jobs you’ve never heard of. Are you ready for them?

AI is creating jobs you’ve never heard of. Are you ready for them?

Forward Deployed Engineer job postings in India surged nearly 19-fold in a year, while data centre jobs nearly doubled over two years. The shift is opening up new opportunities and changing the skills employers need.

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Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 6:41 PM IST
AI is creating jobs you’ve never heard of. Are you ready for them?Glassdoor India discussions reveal questions around FDE skills, interviews, career prospects, learning opportunities and work-life balance.

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) boom is creating jobs that many professionals may not yet know how to prepare for. One such role is the Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), for which job postings in India grew nearly 19-fold between June 2025 and June 2026, according to the latest Indeed data.

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The growth accelerated from March 2026, with postings rising 1,807% year-on-year in June. Although demand moderated after that peak, postings remained nearly 16 times higher year-on-year in July and more than six times higher in August.

The surge reflects a change in how companies are putting technology to work. They need engineers who can do more than build software: they must understand customer problems, adapt technology to business needs and ensure that solutions work in practice.

Yet, as hiring gathers pace, professionals are still trying to understand what the role involves and how to enter the field. Glassdoor India Community discussions show people asking how FDEs differ from software engineers and technical consultants, which skills they need, what interviews involve and what the role offers in terms of learning and work-life balance.
“FDE may be a new title for many people, but the need behind it is easy to understand: companies want engineers who can sit with a customer, unpack a real problem and make the technology work in practice,” says Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

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What Does a Forward Deployed Engineer Do?

An FDE combines technical expertise with customer engagement and problem-solving. Recent Glassdoor India listings mention skills such as Python or Java, data engineering, machine learning, generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents, cloud technologies, APIs, integrations and full-stack development.

But technical knowledge alone may not be enough. Employers are also looking for stakeholder management, customer communication and the ability to work with senior business and technology leaders.

An FDE may need to establish whether an AI system is technically sound, whether it fits a customer's workflow and whether it can be deployed reliably. The role also involves understanding whether the solution delivers a meaningful business result.

This places FDEs at the intersection of engineering, customers and product development. They can take recurring customer problems back to product and engineering teams, helping companies improve their offerings and turn individual solutions into repeatable products or implementation models.

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The Jobs Are Not Limited to One Industry or City

Glassdoor listings show FDE openings at technology companies, consulting firms, startups and specialist AI businesses. The work spans enterprise AI, data engineering, workflow automation, customer-service automation, infrastructure, healthcare and other industry-specific applications.
Roles are listed in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as remote locations.

What Do These Jobs Pay?

Glassdoor’s India FDE salary page reports average base pay of approximately ₹12 lakh a year, with a base-pay range of ₹9 lakh–₹16 lakh, based on 28 submissions in its January 2026 update. Recent individual submissions put total pay for FDEs with one to three years of experience at ₹22 lakh–₹26 lakh in Hyderabad and ₹23 lakh–₹27 lakh in Bengaluru.

Indeed’s FDE sample is too small to support a reliable median salary. As a proxy, Indeed benchmarked the role against India’s Software Development sector, where FDE compensation is expected to sit toward the higher end of software-engineering pay when the job requires advanced technical skills, customer engagement and deployment ownership.

For comparison, Glassdoor reports average base pay of approximately ₹10 lakh a year for software engineers in India, with a range of ₹6 lakh–₹18 lakh, based on a substantially larger sample.

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AI Is Creating Jobs Beyond Software

The expansion of AI is also creating demand for the infrastructure needed to support it. Indeed Hiring Lab data shows that data centre job postings in India have nearly doubled over the last two years and now account for 1.3% of all Indian job postings.
While 28% of these roles are in software, demand also spans industrial engineering, project management and facility operations.

Glassdoor India compensation data puts average annual earnings for data centre engineers and technicians at approximately ₹8 lakh–₹12 lakh. Senior roles can reach ₹16 lakh–₹19 lakh or more in major hubs such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.

There are also questions about how professionals can enter the field. Glassdoor India Community discussions and interview forums show IT support and help desk professionals exploring transitions into L3 and L4 data centre technician roles. They are asking whether formal degrees are essential, whether specialised certifications can offer an alternative route and how physical site operations compare with other technology jobs in compensation and equity.

The Opportunity and the Skills Gap

For professionals, the opportunity lies in understanding what these emerging roles demand and building the relevant skills. FDEs need technical depth, communication and problem-solving abilities, while data centre roles require infrastructure and operational expertise.

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For employers, the task is to make these opportunities easier to navigate. As Kumar says, “Employers now need to answer those questions clearly from the skills and day-to-day responsibilities to the career path the role can offer.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma

Mamta Sharma is a freelance journalist and Consulting Editor at Business Today, with over 18 years of experience covering the evolving world of work. Her reporting focuses on HR trends, talent management, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), workplace culture, and leadership—areas she has tracked closely as organisations adapt to rapid technological and social change.

Mamta brings deep newsroom experience, having previously worked with The Economic Times and People Matters, where she reported extensively on people practices, leadership strategies, and organisational transformation. Her journalism is known for combining strong reporting with a people-first lens, making complex workplace shifts accessible and relevant. Beyond HR and talent, Mamta also writes on leadership, entrepreneurship, start-up innovation, technology, and employee wellbeing, reflecting the interconnected realities of modern organisations.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 6:41 PM IST
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