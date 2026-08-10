AI layoffs in India: 66% of AI and ML workers expect job cuts within 3-6 months, engineers remain least worried

READ THIS: India adds 2.6 AI jobs for every role lost, but a widening skills gap threatens freshers: Report

Sales and marketing workers are most concerned

The fear of job cuts is not limited to AI professionals. Sales and marketing recorded the highest layoff expectations at 68%, followed by AI and ML at 66% and product and design at 65%.

The findings indicate that working in AI does not necessarily provide employees with greater job security. Despite being among the fastest-growing areas of technology, AI-related roles are also being impacted by companies seeking to enhance productivity and manage workforce costs.

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Engineers appear least worried

Interestingly, engineers reported significantly lower levels of concern than several other functions. Only 24% of engineers said a job cut was "very likely", making engineering the least concerned function in the survey.

Overall, however, 58% of engineers showed some level of at-risk sentiment, which was below the survey average. Data and analytics professionals were also relatively confident, with an at-risk sentiment of 51%, while four in 10 workers in the segment considered layoffs unlikely.

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The findings are notable because engineering and software development are among the areas expected to experience significant changes from generative AI and automation.

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Salesforce, Oracle workers report higher risks

The survey also revealed a significant difference among companies. Workers at Salesforce reported the highest perceived risk at 81%, followed by Oracle at 80%, Uber at 77% and PayPal at 75%.

Indian SaaS companies appeared at the other end of the spectrum. The perceived risk was just 9% at Zoho and 44% at Freshworks, according to the survey.

Hiring freezes emerge as warning sign

Workers expecting job cuts are not necessarily waiting for formal layoff announcements. According to the survey, 27% identified hiring freezes as the strongest warning signal, while 24% pointed to budget or headcount-target reductions. Only 9% cited formal layoff announcements as the warning sign they were watching.

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India faces AI talent paradox

The findings come as demand for AI skills continues to rise in India. A separate Randstad Digital analysis of more than 35 million job postings found that India accounted for 20.5% of global AI technology job postings, second only to the US at 29%. AI-augmented developer roles globally have surged 597% since 2021, while demand for AI-skilled developers in India has risen by more than 660% by early 2026.