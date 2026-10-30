AI may replace bookkeeping jobs, but Indian accountants can still win - expert tells you how

“The hourly billing thing is definitely going to go away,” Ahuja said, arguing that overseas clients no longer need Indian professionals merely to perform data entry. Instead, they increasingly need professionals who can exercise judgment, take responsibility for outcomes and provide human oversight.

Why routine accounting work faces pressure

According to Ahuja, accounting outsourcing is evolving beyond the traditional model of supplying dedicated employees to overseas firms. Under this arrangement, Indian professionals typically handle bookkeeping and other tasks using the client's accounting systems, with fees charged on an hourly or monthly basis.

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Ahuja said such work could face disruption as AI automates repetitive, checklist-based activities. Accountants who compete primarily on the number of hours worked may find it increasingly difficult to differentiate their services.

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He outlined three broad business models: selling a dedicated resource, delivering an accounting service with defined outcomes, and providing a complete system that combines technology, processes and professional expertise.

The third model, he argued, offers greater scope for differentiation because service providers can take responsibility for the entire process rather than simply supplying manpower.

How accountants can stay relevant

Ahuja advised Indian accounting professionals to move towards specialised services, including tax preparation, audit support, management information system (MIS) reporting and fractional chief financial officer (CFO) services.

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These offerings can help firms provide more comprehensive solutions to overseas clients. Accountants could also advise businesses on treasury management, financing options and the deployment of surplus funds.

He highlighted green accounting and carbon-related reporting as emerging opportunities. In particular, the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has increased the need for emissions measurement and supply-chain traceability among affected businesses.

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Such services may require accountants to work with engineers and other specialists to develop systems for measuring and reporting carbon emissions.

Ahuja's broader argument is that professionals who develop specialised expertise and take responsibility for delivering outcomes could be better positioned than those offering routine bookkeeping alone.

Technology skills will become essential

Ahuja also urged commerce graduates and chartered accountants to become more comfortable with technology and AI tools.

He identified accounting platforms such as QuickBooks, Xero and MYOB, along with enterprise resource planning systems, as useful tools for professionals serving international clients. Familiarity with the accounting standards and tax rules of their target markets is equally important.

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Rather than treating AI as a threat to be concealed, Ahuja suggested that firms should use it to validate work, improve efficiency and reduce errors.

“Today everyone needs to be a tech guy,” he said, emphasising the importance of continuous upskilling.

For Indian accountants, the opportunity lies in combining accounting knowledge with technology, specialised expertise and professional judgment. As automation changes how routine work is performed, the ability to deliver reliable, end-to-end financial solutions could become a more important differentiator than the ability to complete transactions quickly.