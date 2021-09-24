Amazon India creates over 1.1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Amazon India has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festival season and over and above the 8,000 job opportunities announced by the company in its first-ever Career Day in India, the company said in a statement.

This is also in line with Amazon India’s commitment to creating 1 million job opportunities in the country by 2025. These direct and indirect jobs are in locations like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai, among others.

Most of these new hires have joined Amazon’s existing network and will be engaged in picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders safely and efficiently.

Some of the new hires will also join the customer service division and will be part of the Virtual Customer Service model that allows the option to work from home.

“An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help us strengthen our fulfilment, delivery and customer service capabilities, and will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience. The hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence,” said Akhil Saxena, VP of Customer Fulfilment Operations.

Moreover, the company has been trying to create more opportunities for the underrepresented communities. This year’s seasonal hiring has added 50 per cent more women, 60 per cent more persons with disabilities and over 100 per cent more LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Amazon India has more than 60 fulfilment centres across 15 states and more than 1,700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations.

Also read: Amazon says it takes allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully

Also read: Challenge for banks as outsiders Amazon, IKEA crack the finance code