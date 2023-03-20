Canadian govt is hiring! Applications invited from India, other countries; salary Rs 43-55 lakhs

Latest Canada government job opening: Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) department has announced a job opening for its foreign service division. They have announced annual salary packages in the range of $72,292 (Rs 43,47,135) to $91,472 (Rs 55,00,486). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this job on the Government of Canada website.

As per the latest IRCC job listing, employees will be posted in India, China, the Philippines, Mexico, Turkey, and Senegal among others. These positions are rotational in nature, implying that officers are required to change assignments every 2-4 years at the department’s discretion. Those who get selected will have to participate in activities like application processing, risk assessment, engagement, and migration diplomacy activities.

The listing reads, “As this is an inventory, applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until the closing date. Random selection(s) of candidates will occur continuously while the inventory is active.” Candidates applying for the job are expected to have a deep knowledge of complex legislation and skills and leadership competencies needed to represent Canada’s interests globally.

These competencies include judgment/analytical thinking, self-awareness, cooperation and collaboration, cross-cultural sensitivity, adaptability and flexibility, dependability, values and ethics, and effective interactive communication (oral and written). Candidates applying for this job opening are expected to be bilingual, i.e., proficient in English and French. In case a person applying for the job is not bilingual, they will have to undergo language training.

The opening states under the “asset experience” header that candidates should have experience working or studying abroad, experience volunteering in a diverse environment, proficiency in a foreign language relevant to the IRCC mandate, experience writing detailed reports in a work environment, experience preparing and delivering presentations to the public, experience using social media within a professional context, and experience in conducting big data analysis.

