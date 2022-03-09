Deliveroo launches new Engineering Centre in India; to hire 150 engineers

Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched its India Engineering Centre in Hyderabad. Deliveroo is currently operating across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The Engineering Centre in Hyderabad will be an important part of the company’s central technology organisation.



The company has also started hiring and plans to employ more than 150 engineers in India working in the fields of analytics, platforms, automation and machine learning by 2022-end, as per the company’s press release. The release also states this engineering centre will be Deliveroo’s largest technology hub outside the UK, headquarter of the company.



They will initially focus on projects that involve developing new application services to accelerate Deliveroo’s fast-growing grocery segment, ensuring a best-in-class rider proposition and improve network efficiency, delivering enhanced, scalable automation systems and ensuring seamless, fast consumer experiences.



Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu mentioned, “The Centre will help up to continue to unlock new innovations for each side of our marketplace, developing a world-leading service for consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders. This is an exciting development for Deliveroo and I look forward to working with our new colleagues in India.”



Deliveroo has hired Sashi Somavarapu as Vice President of Engineering. Somavarapu will also head the India Engineering Centre. Prior to his stint at Deliveroo, he has led teams in organisations like Amazon, Jio Platforms and Ford Motors.



Sashi Somavarapu will report to Devesh Mishra, who joined Deliveroo as the Chief Product and Technology Officer in 2021. Mishra was also associated with Amazon as the Global Supply Chain Vice President.



He oversaw a team of engineers, data scientists and product managers and operated a supply chain spanning 185 markets. In his stint, Devesh built advanced supply chain, using data analytics, predictive technology and machine learning to scale Amazon retail and marketplace business.



Mishra said, “Some of the world’s leading tech talent is based in India, which is why we are so excited to start recruiting in Hyderabad. We know in India there are engineers able to tackle some of the most challenging problems in tech, to innovate in a fast-paced environment and to combine experience and expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset.”



He added, “The work we do in India will have a global impact, helping Deliveroo to scale while being at the forefront of change in its sector. This is a massive opportunity for software engineers, data scientists, machine learning and artificial intelligence engineers to work on some of the toughest challenges in engineering.”