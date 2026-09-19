Disney taps Indian-origin former Character.AI CEO Karandeep Anand as its first CTO. Who is he?

The move signals Disney’s intent to unify its vast technological ecosystem—spanning streaming platforms like Disney+, theme park operations, digital media, and enterprise operations—under a single, centralized mandate.

“Karandeep brings a rare mix of experience across infrastructure, consumer technology and AI, and will be a vital addition to Disney’s senior leadership team as we further our three priorities: great storytelling as our North Star, technology in service of creativity, and operating as One Disney,” D’Amaro said in a statement.

Anand highlighted his enthusiasm for bridging tech and entertainment: “I’ve admired Disney my entire life for how it blends unforgettable storytelling with the latest technology to constantly push the boundaries of what entertainment can be,” Anand stated. “I look forward to building on the company’s impressive technology capabilities to help Disney connect fans worldwide with its beloved stories and characters in new and innovative ways.”

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Who is Karandeep Anand?

Karandeep Anand brings over two decades of enterprise computing, digital advertising, fintech, and consumer AI experience to Disney. The Indian-origin tech executive completed his undergraduate studies in India, earning a BTech in Computer Science from the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH). He later pursued higher education in the United States, receiving a certification from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.