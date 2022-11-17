Edtech company upGrad looks to hire 1,400 people by March 2023, eyes offline expansion

Amid massive layoffs in the edtech sector, upGrad has announced its plan to hire over 1,400 team members between November 2022 and March 2023. As per the company's statement, the hires will be spread across its India and global offices. The edtech platform further said that it has signed up new leases in the last few months for 3,35,000 sq. ft to be utilised for office spaces, offline campuses, housing for learners, studios, and training rooms for a growing roster of teachers and faculty.

According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, upGrad, the company is expanding to house the larger teams that it is bringing on board. “While our focus is on strong online delivery models, we encourage our current and prospective learners to meet us in person while they decide on the right program for themselves,” he added further.

Of the 1,400 members, the majority will be faculty, trainers, and experts, followed by sales and marketing, content, delivery, and learning experience, the company said. It added that the focus of the hires is on the high growth areas that include some core programmes of the company, such as Study Abroad, 10 global campuses, job enabled and ready focussed programs that upGrad launched in India and the US in the last 90 days, and at its ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai.

The Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech firm continues to operate out of 30 offices in India across 10 cities. Outside of these, its global offices are located across San Francisco, New York, Washington, London, Singapore, Dubai, Jakarta, Vietnam, Sydney, Melbourne, and Nairobi.

