Extreme heat could put millions of jobs at risk across India, says World Bank

MUST READ | France heatwave records over 20,000 deaths as extreme temperatures hit Europe hard

According to the report, more than 700 million people in India, Bangladesh and Nepal already live in areas where outdoor heat stress exceeds theoretical coping limits for at least one day every year, while around 120 million people experience such conditions for at least one month annually.

The report notes that cities across South Asia are becoming significantly hotter. Urban residents currently experience an average of 78 days each year with temperatures above 35°C, second only to the Middle East and North Africa. By the end of the century, that figure is projected to rise to 126 days annually, making South Asia the hottest region in the world for urban populations.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Too hot to function? Japan's 5-minute cooling booth promises instant relief in record-breaking heat

The economic consequences extend beyond workers themselves. During heatwaves, power failures interrupt production, transport disruptions delay workers and supply chains, while overheated buildings affect schools and hospitals. "Infrastructure is the mechanism through which heat converts localised exposure into economy-wide disruption," the report states, warning that much of South Asia's infrastructure was not designed for today's climate.

India is already witnessing rising pressure on infrastructure as temperatures climb. Air-conditioner sales increased by an estimated 34% between 2023 and 2024, while electricity demand reached a record 156 billion units in May 2024, 15% higher than a year earlier. At temperatures above 40°C, the frequency of power outages rises by 20–50%, while outage duration increases by 15–60%, according to analysis cited in the report.

Advertisement

MUST READ | The future isn't more ACs? China is building comfort into its infrastructure instead of fighting heat

The report also highlights growing heat exposure in Indian cities. Ahmedabad already experiences more than 200 days each year of very high heat stress, while Mumbai is projected to reach 227 days and New Delhi 180 days by 2050.