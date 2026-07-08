Free breakfast, shorter workdays and bonus leave: An Indian banker explains why Poland's work culture stands out

An Indian banking professional who has spent the last 10 years working in Poland has sparked a conversation online after sharing how Polish companies prioritise employee well-being through shorter workdays, generous benefits and even financial rewards for taking time off—offering a sharp contrast to the long-hours culture that many professionals associate with Indian workplaces.

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In an Instagram video posted in April, Anirudh Sharma spoke about the differences he has observed between the two countries, saying Poland's workplace culture is built around work-life balance rather than burnout.

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Free breakfast, baristas and open workspaces

Sharma said the workday often begins with employees being offered a variety of breakfast options at the office instead of rushing straight to work. Many offices also have an in-house barista, while open terraces give employees a place to enjoy their morning coffee during the summer.

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According to him, these small changes help create a more relaxed and employee-friendly workplace.

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Flat hierarchy, stronger employee support

Sharma also highlighted the difference in organisational culture.

He said the rigid junior-senior hierarchy commonly seen in many Indian offices is largely absent in Poland, making it easier for employees to collaborate and communicate across teams.

Beyond health insurance, he said some companies also provide allowances for hotels, meals and social gatherings.

Relocation support is another major benefit. According to Sharma, if a company transfers an employee or hires someone from another country, it provides free accommodation for three to six months, allowing enough time to find permanent housing without added financial pressure.

He added that many employers also give employees special cash bonuses during the summer and Christmas seasons.

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Shorter workdays and paid leave incentives

Sharma said the standard workday in Poland is eight hours and, in some companies, even seven hours.

He added that employers also schedule time during office hours for networking, games and informal interactions, treating breaks as part of the workday rather than a distraction.

Perhaps the biggest difference, according to Sharma, is how companies approach leave.

He said employees are encouraged to take time off, and in some organisations, those who take two consecutive weeks of leave even receive a financial compensation bonus for disconnecting from work.

Sharma's comparison has struck a chord online, highlighting how some workplaces are rethinking productivity by placing employee well-being at the centre of corporate culture rather than treating it as a perk.