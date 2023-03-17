Govt announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CISF; check details here

After announcing reservations for former Agniveers in Border Security Force (BSF) jobs, Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Home Ministry announced the relief for former Agniveers via a notification after amending rules under the Central Industrial Security Force Act, of 1968.

The Home Ministry also announced a relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers depending on their batch. The upper age limit for candidates of the first batch shall be relaxed by up to five years whereas the upper age limit for candidates of other batches shall be relaxed by up to three years, as per the Home Ministry notification. It further said that they will also be exempt from the physical efficiency test.

In case you have joined the armed forces at the upper age limit of 21 years under the Agnipath scheme, you can still be recruited by the CISF till 30 years of age after four years of service in the Army or Navy or Air Force in case you belong to the first batch. For those belonging to the second batch, this age limit has been extended to 28 years of age.

List of relaxations for Agniveers in CISF recruitment provided by Home Ministry

Upper age limit waiver of up to five years for candidates belonging to first batch

Upper age limit relaxed by up to three years for candidates belonging to other batches

Exemption from physical efficiency test

Those belonging to the first batch and entering the armed forces at 21 years of age can be recruited till 30 years of age

Those belonging to the second batch and entering the armed forces at 21 years of age can be recruited till 28 years of age

‘Last week, the Home Ministry had announced similar measures for recruitments in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Agnipath Scheme

Central government unveiled the recruitment scheme for Armed Forces aimed at youths between 17-and-a-half years of age and 21 years of age on a four-year short-term contractual basis.