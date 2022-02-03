High Court orders stay on 75% reservation in private jobs for Haryana citizens

Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a stay on implementing The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which talks about the domicile-based reservation in private jobs in Haryana. The Haryana Government had ordered 75 per cent of private jobs in the state to be reserved for citizens residing in Haryana.



Haryana Industries Association and others opposed this act and moved the high court. Gurgaon Industrial Association said in this petition that the act was against the basic principle of meritocracy and the provisions of the Constitution.



The rule, which came into effect on January 15, applied to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. It covered private companies, trusts and partnership firms in Haryana. It would also be applicable for any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for manufacturing purposes, carrying out business and rendering any service in Haryana.



Violation of any provision under the Act would be treated as punishable offence and a helpline number has also been introduced. When the Act was announced earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala hailed it as a “historic day” for the youth of Haryana. He said that the labour department has created a dedicated portal where companies will reflect the number of vacancies and it will constantly be monitored by the government.

