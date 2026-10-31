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IIM Bangalore summer placements: Technology hiring doubles; Microsoft, Google among recruiters

IIM Bangalore summer placements: Technology hiring doubles; Microsoft, Google among recruiters

Technology hiring doubled during IIM Bangalore's 2026-28 summer placement process, with Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Adobe among the participating recruiters. The institute recorded 100% placements, with 608 students securing offers from 128 organisations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 6:47 PM IST
IIM Bangalore summer placements: Technology hiring doubles; Microsoft, Google among recruitersMicrosoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, followed by Google with four offers.

Technology hiring at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) doubled during its latest summer placement process for the 2026-28 batches, signalling stronger recruitment activity from technology companies. Leading firms, including Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Amazon and Apple, participated in the process, which saw all 608 participating students secure internship offers from 128 organisations.

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The summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) cohorts concluded during the placement week from October 26 to 29, 2026. Technology companies made 51 offers across 21 organisations under the AI, IT and technology category.

Microsoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, followed by Google with four offers. Adobe, Eightfold.ai, Nutanix and UKG were among the other recruiters, while Amazon, Apple, eBay and Salesforce also participated in the process.

The increase in technology hiring comes alongside strong recruitment from consulting firms, which continued to dominate the summer placement process.

Consulting remains the largest recruitment segment

Consulting accounted for 50.7% of the total offers, with 308 offers from 22 firms. Accenture Strategy emerged as the largest recruiter, making 123 offers. Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group made 23 offers each, while McKinsey & Company extended 12 offers.

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Finance, banking and investment firms made 74 offers across 33 organisations. Goldman Sachs led recruitment in this category with eight offers, followed by Deutsche Bank and Citibank, which made five offers each.

The e-commerce, payments, fintech and retail segment recorded 46 offers from 10 organisations. American Express made 17 offers, while Amazon extended seven offers and Booking Holdings made five.

FMCG companies collectively made 43 offers across 14 organisations, with Procter & Gamble leading the segment with 10 offers, followed by ITC with seven.

Indian conglomerates increase hiring

Another notable trend was the rise in recruitment by Indian conglomerates, which increased their offers by 33% compared with the previous year. Twelve conglomerates made 40 offers, including Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Mahindra and Godrej.

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The placement season also witnessed participation from new recruiters, who accounted for approximately 40% of the 128 organisations.

The median monthly stipend for the batch stood at ₹2 lakh, while the average was ₹1.95 lakh.

IIM Bangalore's placement committee said more than 600 students secured offers within two days, setting a record for the highest number of offers made during a two-day summer placement process across IIMs.

The institute said the outcome reflected strong recruiter participation across consulting, finance, technology, product management, sales and marketing, general management and analytics roles.

DO READ: 52% of Indian CEOs plan workforce cuts as AI reshapes hiring: Which jobs are at risk?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 6:47 PM IST
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