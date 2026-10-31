IIM Bangalore summer placements: Technology hiring doubles; Microsoft, Google among recruiters

Microsoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, followed by Google with four offers. Adobe, Eightfold.ai, Nutanix and UKG were among the other recruiters, while Amazon, Apple, eBay and Salesforce also participated in the process.

The increase in technology hiring comes alongside strong recruitment from consulting firms, which continued to dominate the summer placement process.

Consulting remains the largest recruitment segment

Consulting accounted for 50.7% of the total offers, with 308 offers from 22 firms. Accenture Strategy emerged as the largest recruiter, making 123 offers. Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group made 23 offers each, while McKinsey & Company extended 12 offers.

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Finance, banking and investment firms made 74 offers across 33 organisations. Goldman Sachs led recruitment in this category with eight offers, followed by Deutsche Bank and Citibank, which made five offers each.

The e-commerce, payments, fintech and retail segment recorded 46 offers from 10 organisations. American Express made 17 offers, while Amazon extended seven offers and Booking Holdings made five.

FMCG companies collectively made 43 offers across 14 organisations, with Procter & Gamble leading the segment with 10 offers, followed by ITC with seven.

Indian conglomerates increase hiring

Another notable trend was the rise in recruitment by Indian conglomerates, which increased their offers by 33% compared with the previous year. Twelve conglomerates made 40 offers, including Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Mahindra and Godrej.

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The placement season also witnessed participation from new recruiters, who accounted for approximately 40% of the 128 organisations.

The median monthly stipend for the batch stood at ₹2 lakh, while the average was ₹1.95 lakh.

IIM Bangalore's placement committee said more than 600 students secured offers within two days, setting a record for the highest number of offers made during a two-day summer placement process across IIMs.

The institute said the outcome reflected strong recruiter participation across consulting, finance, technology, product management, sales and marketing, general management and analytics roles.

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