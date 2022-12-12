IIT Bombay placements: 25 students get more than Rs 1 crore package; Reliance, Tata, Adani Group look for candidates

Final year students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have received 1,500 offers till the ninth day of the placement session. Indian conglomerates like Reliance, Adani, and the Tata group participated in this placement round.

44 companies registered for the placement round, out of which the top recruiters were, TSMC, McKinsey & Company, American Express, Boston Consulting Group, Honda Japan, Morgan Stanley, and Sprinklr.

Out of the 1,500 offers, a total of 71 were international. Moreover, 25 students accepted offers that paid more than Rs 1 crore per annum.

Also Read: IIT-Delhi placements: 50 students get job offers worth over Rs 1 crore on Day One - BusinessToday

A placement committee member told Business Today, “In the 2021-22 session, the total international offers were 66. But in this session, we got 71 international offers till day nine.”

Furthermore, this session has ringed in international offers from countries in East Asia.

“Most of the international offers were from Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, among others,” the placement committee member noted.

Also Read: IIT-Kanpur placements 2022: 918 students secure jobs, highest domestic offer of Rs 1.9 cr - BusinessToday

As per the 2021-22 placement report by IIT Bombay, most international offers made in the last placement session were from the US, Netherlands, UAE, etc.

The report reads, “While expanding our global outreach, we have received a total of 66 international offers from different countries like the USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.”

Out of the 1500 offers received till the ninth day, only 1,224 were accepted. And, 63 of the 71 international offers were accepted.

Also Read: 'Had an offer from Amazon, but chose TCS': Tata Consultancy Services delays onboarding - BusinessToday

“This is mostly because many students get multiple offers and then they can pick the best out of the offers received,” the placement committee member said.