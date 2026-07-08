India's retail GCCs are winning the AI race but running out of leaders

India has emerged as the world's largest and most functionally diverse retail Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub, with 180 centres employing around 2.72 lakh professionals, 34% larger than the next five peer markets, Poland, the Philippines, Mexico, Germany and Egypt, combined, according to TeamLease Digital's latest report, The Retail Pivot: Consumer GCCs Find Their India Edge.

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The country also leads its peers in AI maturity, with AI accounting for 5-7% of its retail GCC workforce.

But beneath that leadership position lies a growing capability gap. Across all 180 retail GCCs, India has just 320 professionals with more than eight years of AI experience: an average of fewer than two senior AI experts per centre. The talent shortage is already visible in enterprise adoption: only 22 of India's top 50 retail GCCs currently have active GenAI teams.

For an industry betting heavily on AI-led retail, the shortage of experienced AI leaders is emerging as one of its biggest growth constraints.

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"Retail GCCs typically come to India for two reasons: technology and shared services. Shared services deliver scale and cost arbitrage, while technology creates business value. India's GCC story has evolved from being about cost to being about capability. Earlier, companies came here for back-office processes. Today, they come to build technology, innovation and AI," Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, told Business Today.

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The challenge, she says, is no longer AI demand but AI leadership.

"It's finding people who understand both AI and the retail business. Today, companies need domain plus AI, not just technology."

AI ambitions are outpacing capability

The talent shortage comes at a time when AI is becoming central to global retail operations.

"AI is increasingly becoming the capability that separates delivery centres from strategic capability hubs," Sharma says.

From predicting buying behaviour and personalising customer experiences to redesigning supply chains, AI is increasingly shaping how retailers operate. But scaling those initiatives requires experienced professionals who understand both technology and business.

AI workforce penetration in retail GCCs has more than doubled from 2.1% in 2022 to 4.8% in 2025—and is projected to reach 7.2% by 2026. Yet the senior AI talent base remains thin highlighting the gap between AI ambitions and the availability of experienced talent.

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Attrition is adding to the pressure, peaking at 25% among professionals with one to two years of experience, while finance functions report the highest churn at 22%.

The war for AI talent

Unable to build enough AI capability internally, retail GCCs are increasingly hiring from outside the sector.

"Retail GCCs are competing with IT services, product companies and consulting firms for exactly the same AI talent," Sharma says.

The report shows, of the 28,500 professionals hired in the past 12 months, 90.2% came from outside the sector, drawn from IT services (17.5%), product companies (14.0%) and business consulting (10.5%).

The competition is driving up salaries.

AI and machine learning specialists now command the highest salary premiums across the ecosystem. Professionals with three to six years' experience earn a median salary of ₹46 lakh—roughly twice the broader market median. At the six-to-ten-year level, median compensation reaches ₹68 lakh, representing a 1.7-times premium over the broader market.

At the senior end, professionals with more than 15 years' experience and expertise in both retail and AI can earn upwards of ₹1.2 crore.

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"GCCs don't just pay a premium because they're GCCs. They pay a premium because skills command a premium,” says Sharma.

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The Bengaluru concentration risk

Bengaluru accounts for 54% of India's retail GCC AI talent pool, making it the country's dominant AI hub, while Hyderabad and Pune are emerging as important secondary destinations. "We're beginning to see sector-focused GCC hubs emerge. Bengaluru is becoming the retail hub, Hyderabad life sciences and Pune auto engineering. That creates strong talent ecosystems," says Sharma.

But that dominance also creates strategic risks.

"With just 320 senior AI professionals across 180 GCCs and more than half of all AI talent concentrated in one city, we are looking at a capability concentration risk that most GCC leadership teams haven't formally priced in."

She believes the next phase of GCC expansion will have to extend beyond India's traditional technology hubs. "We don't want Tier-I cities becoming cluttered. The next phase of GCC growth has to come from Tier-II cities."

"The organisations that will lead the next five years are the ones that elevate their AI mandate now, not at the next budget cycle. India has earned the right to be global retail's centre of gravity. What happens next depends entirely on how deliberately we build the senior AI bench to match that ambition."

