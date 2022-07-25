Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer (MR) posts today; details here

Indian Navy will start the application process for recruitment of Agniveer (MR) posts under the new Agnipath scheme from today till July 30. Interested candidates can visit https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 vacancies for Agniveers in the Indian Navy. These vacancies are for – chefs, stewards and hygienists. Those applying for these posts should have passed class 10 board exam from a school education board recognised by the Ministry of Education. They should be born between December 1, 1999 and May 31, 2005.

Selection process for Agniveer (MR) posts will begin with shortlisting of the candidates on the basis of their percentage in class 10 exams. Shortlisted candidates will be issued call-up letters for written examination and physical fitness test (PFT).

Aadhaar card is mandatory for appearing in the written examination/PFT. After the written exam, merit list will be compiled on the basis of the candidates’ performance in the written test and qualification in PFT.

Besides their basic requirements, these candidates “will also be trained in fire arms and will be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation,” as per the official Indian Navy website.

Candidates will be involved in all the activities conducted by a ship. The website reads, “Candidates selected will undergo basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various naval training establishments. Branch/trade will be allocated as per the requirement of service.”

Age of Agniveer candidates should be between 17-and-a-half to 21 years on the day of enrolment. One-time relaxation of upper age limit upto 23 years of age has been granted only for the Agniveer 2022 batch.