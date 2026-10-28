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Indian Railways hiring 1,265 Station Masters; graduates can apply till November 25

Indian Railways hiring 1,265 Station Masters; graduates can apply till November 25

The Station Master posts fall under Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with an initial basic salary of Rs 35,400 per month

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 8:02 PM IST
Indian Railways hiring 1,265 Station Masters; graduates can apply till November 25RRB Station Master recruitment: Vacancies raised to 1,265, applications open till November 25 (Photo: AI)

Indian Railways has invited online applications for 1,265 Station Master posts across various railway zones, with the application window open until November 25, 2026.

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the recruitment notification under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026. In a corrigendum dated October 27, the RRBs revised the total number of vacancies from 1,215 to 1,265.

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    The Station Master posts fall under Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with an initial basic salary of Rs 35,400 per month. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027, subject to applicable relaxations.

    Reservations and age relaxations for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and ex-servicemen will apply according to the recruitment notification. Candidates must also meet the prescribed A-2 medical standard.

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    The RRBs said candidates must submit complete applications through their chosen Railway Recruitment Board before the deadline. The correction window will allow applicants to modify eligible details after paying the prescribed modification fee.

    However, details entered in the Create an Account form and the selected RRB cannot be changed during the correction period.

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    Important dates for RRB Station Master recruitment 2026

    Online applications opened: October 27, 2026
    Last date to apply: November 25, 2026, 11:59 pm
    Last date for application fee payment: November 27, 2026
    Application correction window: November 28–December 7, 2026

    Candidates can apply through the official RRB application portal. The detailed notification, including railway-wise vacancies and recruitment conditions, is 
    available on the official RRB website.

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    The RRBs said examination-related information, including the computer-based test (CBT) schedule and details of eligible candidates, will be published on the respective official RRB websites.

    The recruitment boards also cautioned candidates against touts promising selection through illegal means. They said the recruitment process is computerised and selection is based on merit.

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

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    Published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:00 PM IST
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