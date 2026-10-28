Indian Railways hiring 1,265 Station Masters; graduates can apply till November 25

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the recruitment notification under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026. In a corrigendum dated October 27, the RRBs revised the total number of vacancies from 1,215 to 1,265.

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🚆 Your next career destination could be Indian Railways! Indian Railways invites applications for 1,265 Station Master vacancies across the country. 🎓 Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university or equivalent 🗓️ Last date to apply: 25th November, 2026 🔗 To apply, visit https://t.co/yuSNbYpXTl #IndianRailways #RailwayRecruitment #GovernmentJobs — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) October 28, 2026

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The Station Master posts fall under Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with an initial basic salary of Rs 35,400 per month. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027, subject to applicable relaxations.

Reservations and age relaxations for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and ex-servicemen will apply according to the recruitment notification. Candidates must also meet the prescribed A-2 medical standard.

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The RRBs said candidates must submit complete applications through their chosen Railway Recruitment Board before the deadline. The correction window will allow applicants to modify eligible details after paying the prescribed modification fee.

However, details entered in the Create an Account form and the selected RRB cannot be changed during the correction period.

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Important dates for RRB Station Master recruitment 2026

Online applications opened: October 27, 2026

Last date to apply: November 25, 2026, 11:59 pm

Last date for application fee payment: November 27, 2026

Application correction window: November 28–December 7, 2026

Candidates can apply through the official RRB application portal. The detailed notification, including railway-wise vacancies and recruitment conditions, is

available on the official RRB website.

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The RRBs said examination-related information, including the computer-based test (CBT) schedule and details of eligible candidates, will be published on the respective official RRB websites.

The recruitment boards also cautioned candidates against touts promising selection through illegal means. They said the recruitment process is computerised and selection is based on merit.

