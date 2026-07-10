Indian School of Business extends Dean Madan Pillutla’s tenure for another 5-year term  

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has extended the tenure of Professor Madan Pillutla as Dean for a second five-year term. Announced by the institution's Executive Board as the school celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the decision reaffirming the board's confidence in Pillutla's leadership to steer ISB into its next phase of global impact.

Advertisement

During his initial term, Pillutla spearheaded several major strategic initiatives that transformed the institution's academic landscape. Under his stewardship, ISB launched the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) and introduced the I-Venture Immersive (ivi), a first-of-its-kind residential programme designed for aspiring entrepreneurs.

He also oversaw the creation of ISB Discover, India's first practitioner-focused digital platform translating faculty research into actionable business and policy insights, alongside a comprehensive curriculum redesign of the school's flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

These initiatives significantly elevated the institution’s global standing. In the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, ISB’s flagship PGP secured the 12 spot globally, following its 5 position in the LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2025, which evaluates alumni career outcomes.

Advertisement

Pillutla’s tenure also focused heavily on expanding access to world-class management education through enhanced scholarship support while broadening the school's philanthropic base through increased fundraising from alumni, donors, and institutional partners.

Announcing the extension, Harish Manwani, Chairman of the Executive Board, Indian School of Business, said, “Professor Pillutla’ s first term has been marked by several significant milestones for the school. Under his leadership, ISB has strengthened its academic and research standing, deepened its global partnerships, and continued to build on its reputation as one of the leading business schools in Asia. The school has also made notable progress in expanding its programme portfolio, enhancing the student and alumni experience, and reinforcing ISB's role as a thought leadership platform on issues of national and global relevance. We look forward to the continued growth and impact of ISB under his stewardship in the years ahead.”

Advertisement

Pillutla has been deeply connected to ISB since its inception, having taught the founding batch of the PGP and served as the Area Leader for Organisational Behaviour. Before taking over as Dean at ISB, he held distinguished academic and administrative positions at the London Business School (LBS) as a Professor of Organisational Behaviour.

Responding to the appointment, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, Indian School of Business, said, “It is an honour to continue serving the Indian School of Business for another term. I am grateful that the Board has entrusted me with the stewardship of this remarkable institution, and I thank our faculty, colleagues, students, alumni, and partners for their trust, support, and commitment to the school. Together, we will continue to strengthen ISB's contribution to India's future by developing responsible leaders, generating knowledge that matters, and serving business and society.”