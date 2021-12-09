India's employability improves marginally from 45.97% to 46.2% this year: India Skills Report 2022

India's employability has improved marginally to 46.2 per cent from 45.97 per cent this year, according to India Skills Report (ISR) 2022.

The gender gap in employability has also bettered with the women employable pool constantly increasing.

According to the report, 51.44 per cent of women are highly employable, whereas 45.97 per cent of men are highly employable.

Further, more than 88 per cent graduates are looking for internship opportunities this year, as per ISR 2022 published by Wheebox in partnership with CII, AICTE, AIU, Taggd, SUnston Eduversity and UNDP.

The report also highlighted that candidates from states of the likes of Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh (UP) had the highest employability this year as against last year where Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had the highest employability.

MBA and B-Tech graduates were turned out to be the most employable talent from the several domains, as per the survey.

Between the cities, Lucknow, Trivandrum, and Pune have the most employable talent whereas the most favoured cities for work by graduates include Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi.

"Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal are employing the youth talent," the report stated.

"The pandemic has shown us that remote learning and remote work are going to become the new normal for many sectors across IT, business consultancy, financial services, and very specifically one industry leading the game, the education industry," said Nirmal Singh, Founder & CEO, Wheebox.

Sectors such as e-commerce, IT/ITES, BFSI, and pharmaceutical will drive the demand for qualified and skilled professionals.

The hiring in such sectors is likely to rise by 20 per cent for freshers in 2022 as against 2021. The report further stated that technology as a skill set will carry on being in demand across industries.

It added that India will hire most in internet business, pharma, BFSI, software, hardware and IT sectors. Moreover, companies across the country demonstrate a hiring intent of 35.96 per cent for the demand forecast of 2022.

The report covered 150 corporates across 15 plus industries and three lakh candidates through the country, who appeared for the Wheebox National Employability Test