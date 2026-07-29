Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
jobs
ISRO invites applications for 410 apprentice posts at Bengaluru's URSC; apply till August 28

ISRO invites applications for 410 apprentice posts at Bengaluru's URSC; apply till August 28

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, followed by document verification

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:34 PM IST
ISRO invites applications for 410 apprentice posts at Bengaluru's URSC; apply till August 28ISRO announces 410 apprentice vacancies at Bengaluru's URSC (AI generated)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for 410 apprentice positions at its U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru for the 2026-27 training year.

The one-year apprenticeship programme covers graduate, technician and commercial practice streams under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, candidates can apply online from July 29 to August 28, 2026. Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, followed by document verification.

Advertisement

Apprentices will have no claim for regular employment in URSC, ISRO or any other Department of Space unit after completion of the training.

Don't Miss: 'Historic opportunity for youth': Bihar govt opens recruitment for 32,388 teachers

VACANCY BREAK-UP

The space agency has notified a total of 410 vacancies, including:

Graduate Apprentices (B.E./B.Tech.): 220 posts
Technician Apprentices (Diploma): 120 posts
Commercial Practice Apprentices (Diploma): 70 posts

Among graduate apprentices, the highest number of vacancies has been announced for Electronics and Communication Engineering (83), followed by Mechanical Engineering (50) and Computer Science Engineering (40). Other disciplines include Chemical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management, Automobile Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.

The diploma apprentice vacancies include Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Instrumentation Technology and Automobile Engineering. ISRO has also announced 70 positions for Diploma holders in Commercial Practice.

Advertisement

Must Read: Indian Army launches internship offering up to ₹75,000 stipend in Delhi. How to apply?

STIPEND

Graduate apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300, while technician and commercial practice apprentices will receive Rs 10,900 per month, according to the notification.

The period of training will be 12 months, commencing from the execution of the contract
Apprenticeship

ELIGIBILITY AND SELECTION

Eligible candidates must possess the prescribed engineering degree or diploma from a recognised university, technical board or institution.

ISRO said shortlisting will be carried out on the basis of information furnished in the application and the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. "Candidates shortlisted for document verification are not eligible for Travelling Allowance," the notification said.

Advertisement

Any discrepancy in educational qualifications, marks or other details at any stage will lead to cancellation of candidature.

URSC, located in Bengaluru, is ISRO's lead centre for satellite technology and is responsible for the conceptualisation, design, development, fabrication, testing, launch and in-orbit management of spacecraft.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:34 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more