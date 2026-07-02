Japan may hire 50,000 Haryana Youth over the next 5 years. Here's who can benefit

Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture is looking to Haryana to help bridge its growing shortage of skilled workers, opening up the possibility of employment for around 50,000 young people from the state over the next five years across sectors such as manufacturing, semiconductors, automobiles and information technology, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The proposal emerged during the 'Haryana-Fukuoka Connect 2026' meeting held in Chandigarh, where officials from both sides discussed expanding cooperation in skill development, industrial investment, technical education and workforce mobility.

A Prefecture is an administrative division in Japan, similar to a state.

Fukuoka faces skilled labour shortage

A Haryana government spokesperson said that nearly 80% of companies in Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture, including those in the semiconductor, automobile, information technology and manufacturing sectors, are currently facing a severe shortage of technically skilled workers.

Don't Miss: No more outdated syllabus: Andhra's new university lets industry design courses for AI era

To address this gap, the Fukuoka Prefectural government has sought Haryana's cooperation in developing skilled manpower.

"About 50,000 youngsters from Haryana can be provided employment opportunities in Fukuoka over the next five years," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Representatives from the Fukuoka Prefectural Government, the Fukuoka Institute of Technology and industry leaders participated in the discussions along with Haryana government officials, universities and various departments.

Focus on jobs, internships and skills

During the meeting, both sides discussed industrial ecosystems, investment opportunities, technical manpower requirements and educational cooperation.

They agreed to expand employment, internship and skill development opportunities in Japan for Indian youth, particularly 50,000 students and technical professionals from Haryana, over the next five years.

Haryana pitches investor-friendly ecosystem

Commissioner and Secretary, Foreign Cooperation, Amneet P Kumar, briefed the Japanese delegation on Haryana's industrial policies, investment promotion initiatives and the special industrial ecosystem being developed for Japanese companies.

She reiterated the state government's commitment to providing speedy approvals, a single-window system and an industry-friendly environment for investors.

Advertisement

Kumar also said that during his visit to Japan last year, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had expressed commitment towards strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

She emphasised the need for greater exchanges in history and cultural heritage so that people in both regions could better understand each other. She also highlighted the importance of collaboration in emerging areas such as green jobs and green fuels.

Haryana sets up dedicated Japan support system

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal, said that a Haryana Sakura Working Group has been established to institutionalise cooperation between Haryana and Fukuoka.

He added that a dedicated help desk has also been created to support Fukuoka-based companies and institutions, while Haryana's single-window clearance system will continue to facilitate investment approvals.

Agrawal said the Chief Minister is personally monitoring efforts to prepare technically skilled youth in line with Fukuoka's workforce requirements so that more young people from Haryana can access international employment opportunities.

He said that through the Foreign Cooperation Department and with support from the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), students studying in Haryana's universities and higher educational institutions will get opportunities to contribute towards Fukuoka's skilled workforce needs.

Advertisement

New Japanese language courses and technical programmes tailored to Fukuoka's industry requirements will also be introduced across educational institutions in Haryana, he added.

More collaboration planned

Director General, Foreign Cooperation, Ashok Kumar Meena, said the department will continue working closely with foreign companies and collaborate with Fukuoka to provide technically skilled manpower.

He also stressed the need for joint efforts in developing ecosystems around culture, heritage and spirituality, while exploring sister city and eco-town models between Haryana and Japan.