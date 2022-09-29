Jobs in the time of festivals! Hiring up 13% on-year in Sept, shows Naukri report

Hiring in India has ramped up in India ahead of the festive season, shows a report by Naukri. Hiring activity in September touched a double-digit growth of 13 per cent year-on-year and a 10 per cent sequential growth.

In terms of sectors, the Insurance sector took the lead with a growth of 90 per cent on-year in September, while growing 71 per cent YTD. Real Estate and Property sector followed second with a growth of 66 per cent on-year, while other sectors such as BFSI (64 per cent), Travel & Hospitality (48 per cent), Oil & Gas (43 per cent), Auto (23 per cent), FMCG (20 per cent), Retail (17 per cent), Education and Teaching (9 per cent), and Telecom and ISP (6 per cent) followed suit.

However, IT and Medical/Healthcare sectors reported a de-growth of 6 per cent each on-year. However, the hiring activating on-month has gone up in the IT sector by 8 per cent.

“The JobSpeak Index crossing the 3100 mark in Sep’22 is a great sign marking strong intent amongst recruiters before the festive period kicks in. It is notable to see that key sectors of Insurance and Real Estate have maintained their growth momentum and have recorded sterling performances,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com.

When it came to cities, Mumbai topped the list with 27 per cent on-year growth, while Kolkata (20 per cent), Chennai (14 per cent), Delhi-NCR (7 per cent), Pune (3 per cent), and Hyderabad (2 per cent) showed growth, while Bengaluru (-8 per cent) reported a degrowth.

Amongst emerging cities, Coimbatore (25 per cent) witnessed the highest uptick in hiring activity, along with other cities such as Ahmedabad (23 per cent), Jaipur (17 per cent). Kochi remained flat, while Vadodara (-4 per cent) and Chandigarh (-11 per cent) showed a dip.

As for workers, professionals with over 16 years of work experience saw the highest growth at 15 per cent followed by 13-16 years and 8-12 years of work experience with 10 per cent growth each. Professionals with 0-3 years of experience exhibited positive growth of 9 per cent, while 4-7 years of experience saw 8 per cent.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website month on month and year on year.

