Kotak Investment Banking announces leadership revamp with co-CEO structure and new vice chairman

The two executives will jointly lead the investment banking business, taking over from Ramesh Srinivasan, who has been appointed non-executive vice chairman for a three-year term effective August 1.

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In a statement, the company said the co-CEO structure reflects Jayasankar and Mallik's "long-standing partnership and shared commitment to the firm's clients, employees and growth strategy."

Srinivasan, who has spent more than three decades with the Kotak Group, was instrumental in building Kotak Investment Banking into one of India's leading advisory franchises.

The leadership change comes as Kotak reclaimed the top spot in India's equity capital markets league tables in the first half of 2026. The firm is also positioned to benefit from what is expected to be a record year for Indian initial public offerings (IPOs), with several multibillion-dollar listings in the pipeline.

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Commenting on the appointments, billionaire Uday Kotak, the group's founder and chairman, said in the statement, "Jayasankar and Sourav are exceptionally well placed to lead the business."