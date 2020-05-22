Lockdown 4.0: Amazon India to hire 50,000 temp workers

Amazon.com Inc's India unit said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country, where customers have been stuck indoors for two months in lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

E-commerce firms faced massive disruption in the initial days of the lockdown in India, but a slow easing of the stringent regulations has allowed them to resume large parts of their operations.

Also read: Coronavirus Tracker Live Updates: 6,088 new cases in 24 hours, highest 1-day jump; India's tally-1.18 lakh

"We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing," Amazon senior executive Akhil Saxena said in a statement on the company's blog.

"(The move) will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them," said Saxena, Amazon's VP for customer fulfilment operations in APAC, MENA & Latam.

The temporary hires will work in Amazon's fulfilment centres and as part of its delivery network, the company said, announcing at a time when various other companies in the country have been forced to cut jobs as they try to tide over the health crisis.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani scores 5th cheque! KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr into Jio Platforms

Amazon itself has pushed its annual global Prime Day event, traditionally a summer affair, to September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

In India, where the Jeff Bezos-led company faces stiff competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart, Amazon earlier said it plans to create 1 million jobs by 2025.

The company also said on Thursday it plans to enter the food delivery business in India, pitting itself against well-established startups such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Also Read: RBI rate cut: For home loan of Rs 50 lakh, EMI to reduce by this much