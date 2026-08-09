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Mahindra Group ropes in Cummins India MD Shveta Arya as Chief Strategy Officer

Mahindra Group ropes in Cummins India MD Shveta Arya as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Cummins India MD Shveta Arya will be part of the Group Executive Board and will report to Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 8:37 PM IST
Mahindra Group ropes in Cummins India MD Shveta Arya as Chief Strategy OfficerArya will lead the Group Strategy Office, working across the Group’s portfolio of businesses to identify growth opportunities, unlock value and drive long-term strategic advantage.

Mahindra Group on August 9 announced the appointment of Shveta Arya as Group Chief Strategy Officer, effective September 15, 2026. She will also form part of the senior management of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Arya will lead the Group Strategy Office, working across the Group’s portfolio of businesses to identify growth opportunities, unlock value and drive long-term strategic advantage, the conglomerate said in a statement.

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Arya will be part of the Group Executive Board and will report to Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group.

“Shveta brings over two decades of leadership experience across business and strategy, as well as management consulting across diverse sectors. Her experience in driving growth, shaping strategy and leading through change will be valuable as we work with our portfolio of businesses to drive growth and create long-term value across our portfolio of businesses,” said Shah.

Arya joins Mahindra Group after a career spanning more than 23 years across publicly listed multinational organisations as well as management consulting, with experience across the automotive, travel, financial services and telecom sectors.

In her most recent role as Managing Director of Cummins India Limited, Arya was responsible for driving Cummins’ growth, ensuring customer success, nurturing talent and fostering a positive, inclusive and ethical work culture. Prior to joining Cummins, she led Strategy and M&A at Thomas Cook India and held diverse roles at Kearney and Infosys.

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Arya holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and a Bachelor’s in Engineering (BE) in Information Technology from Delhi University.

Arya is also a strong advocate of diversity, inclusion and women’s empowerment and was the programme sponsor for Cummins’ flagship initiative aimed at creating large-scale impact in the lives of girls and women in India.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 8:37 PM IST
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