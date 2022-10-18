More jobs for freshers? Hiring intent has jumped threefold, says TeamLease

Corporate India’s 'fresher hiring intent' has increased 30 per cent for the current half of the year (July-December, 2022) as compared to the same period last year, as per a report by TeamLease.

Hiring Intent is a measure that represents the percentage of employers likely to hire fresh graduates. According to the report, there is a more than threefold increase in the share of employment opportunities for freshers.

Moreover, the top four industries that are willing to hire freshers are IT (34 per cent), followed by e-commerce and technology start-ups (23 per cent), telecommunication (22 per cent) and the engineering sector (20 per cent).

As per the report, in-demand courses to improve their employability have been Blockchain, Biotechnology, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Business Analytics. It also highlights that roles such as Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Molecular Biologist and Back End Developer are high in demand across sectors.

Furthermore, Bengaluru has witnessed growth in the intention to hire for the current HY. The number is reported at 25 percent, followed by Mumbai at 19 per cent and Delhi at 18 per cent.

Hiring intent was 17 per cent for freshers with a Bachelor’s degrees and 11 per cent for Diploma holders.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities said, “The future work space will require skills like higher-order problem-solving, decision-making, good communication, collaborative working & quick adaptation to technology etc.”

While Shantanu Rooj, the founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech noted, “There is a substantial increase in job openings for freshers; but many demand updated skills and experience due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements globally.”

