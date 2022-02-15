More than half of jobseekers looking for permanent WFH roles: Naukri.com

Jobseekers are increasingly looking for permanent remote or work from home options amid the uncertainty due to COVID-19, showed Naukri.com data. More than half of the jobseekers in the platform looked for permanent work from home roles. While restrictions in many parts of the country, including in Delhi, have been eased, people still prefer to work from the confines and comfort of their homes.

Job preferences have undergone an evolution since the outbreak of COVID-19. In order to keep up with the changing preferences, Naukri.com launched a new feature for ‘permanent remote’ and temporary ‘Work From Home during COVID’ in July 2021. This feature allows recruiters to post their jobs by specifying the nature of remote work in order to give applicants a clear view of the prospects.

Since the roll-out, Naukri.com has seen over 93,000 permanent and temporary remote jobs listings from companies such as Amazon, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Deloitte, Oracle, PWC and more. Out of these listings, 22 per cent jobs were permanent remote roles.

This also indicates that more and more companies are now choosing to go completely remote or hybrid, either permanently or temporarily.

Jobseekers, too, now have changed preferences. Many job profiles that have low intervention on a day-to-day basis are now changing to a hybrid culture.

According to Naukri.com, in the last six months, over 32 lakh job searches were made by Indian jobseekers using the new filter – for both permanent and temporary remote jobs. Out of these, about 57 per cent of searches – more than half – were made for permanent remote jobs. December 2021 saw the highest search – over 3.5 lakh.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com said, “There is a foundational change in how recruiters are setting up organisational structures. While uncertainty prevails due to the pandemic, more and more recruiters are acknowledging the benefits of work from anywhere like access to talent & more inclusion and are now beginning to make permanent changes to the human resource and infrastructure requirements at a corporate level.”

Both large and small companies have posted all three types of jobs – regular, temporary work-from-home and permanently remote. IT software, software services, ITeS and recruitment/staffing sectors are posting more permanent remote jobs.

