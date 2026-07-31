NCDEX appoints veteran banker Vikas Goel as new MD and CEO from August 1 

He brings over 30 years of experience across treasury, global markets, fixed income, and financial operations. Most recently, Goel served as MD & CEO of PNB Gilts Limited from February 2019 to December 2024, alongside his role as Chairman of the Board of the Primary Dealers Association of India. During his tenure, he helped build PNB Gilts into the country’s second-largest primary dealer in government securities.

His earlier career includes senior executive roles at First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and American Express Bank Ltd.

Goel holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

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The leadership change comes as NCDEX prepares to move beyond its core strength in agricultural commodities and venture into the equity and equity derivatives space. Alongside this expansion, the exchange is expanding its product basket with a newly launched Mutual Fund Transaction Platform and plans to introduce weather derivatives.