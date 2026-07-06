One ₹1.5 crore package, two ₹1.3 crore offers: Inside IIIT-Bangalore's placement season

An Integrated M.Tech. student from the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) has emerged as the top recruiter pick this year, securing an annual package of ₹1.5 crore — the highest offer among the institute's graduating Class of 2026, according to a report by Times of India.

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The institute announced the placement figures alongside its 26th annual convocation held on Saturday, where 316 students received their degrees. The graduating batch included 95 students from the Integrated M.Tech. (B.Tech. + M.Tech.) programme, 175 M.Tech. students, 32 M.S. by Research graduates and 14 PhD scholars.

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Apart from the highest package of ₹1.5 crore, two students secured annual offers of ₹1.3 crore each. More than 22 graduates received packages above ₹60 lakh, while 27 students landed offers between ₹40 lakh and ₹60 lakh. The institute also said over 110 students secured annual packages exceeding ₹20 lakh.

The convocation also marked two milestones for IIIT-Bangalore. The institute graduated its 100th PhD scholar, Dr Vikas, a neurosurgeon from NIMHANS who completed doctoral research in Computer Science and Engineering, and crossed the 5,000-alumni mark.

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Several students were recognised for their academic performance. Singuru Manognya received the Institute Gold Medal for M.Tech., while Subhajeet Lahiri was awarded the Institute Gold Medal for Integrated M.Tech. Siddharth Kothari and Yukta Arvind Rajapur were named the best outgoing male and female students, respectively.

Addressing the graduating class, IIIT-Bangalore Director Dr Debabrata Das said the Class of 2026 had excelled across academics, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"The graduating Class of 2026 has demonstrated exceptional talent, resilience, and a spirit of innovation across academics, research, entrepreneurship, sports, and the arts. As our graduates embark on their next journey, I encourage them to remain curious, embrace lifelong learning, and use technology with purpose and responsibility. The theme of this year's Convocation, 'Wings of Excellence,' reflects our belief that true excellence lies not only in professional success but also in creating a positive impact on society," he said.

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Professor Rajat Moona, Director of IIT Gandhinagar, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Dr V. Veerappan, Co-founder and President of Tessolve Semiconductor and Chairman of ELCITA, was the guest of honour.

The institute also highlighted the growing global adoption of its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives, stating that its DPI products are now being used in over 40 countries. It added that the Tele-MANAS national tele-mental health platform developed by the institute has handled more than 40 lakh calls.