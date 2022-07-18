Online job portal Indeed now available in Hindi; here’s what you need to know 

Online job portal Indeed has announced an update to its app wherein jobseekers can discover, apply for jobs and create their resumes in Hindi. As of now, this update is available on the mobile website and app versions. The launch of the Hindi version is the first in a series of regional language launches for the Indian market, as per a release dated July 18.

The new update includes India-specific product features like direct calls to the employer wherein a jobseeker can call the employer to express interest and learn more about the job; resume auto-fill for quicker application and chatbots for easier discovery and job application. These features, according to Indeed, will help jobseekers on its platform including first-time internet users.

Indeed also cited 2011 census and stated that Hindi is spoken by ~43.63 per cent of the population. The app update will help many users as “challenges such as language barrier, unavailability of a single unified platform for all jobs and lack of status updates to job applications continue to plague job seekers.”

Indeed's India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said, “The Indian labour force is very young and is growing and changing at an incredible rate. We’ve seen that the number of people visiting Indeed in India has more than doubled in two years. India is one of Indeed’s largest markets and this traffic growth is a testament to people in India finding jobs online more than ever before.”