Over 27 lakh unorganised workers registered on govt's e-Shram portal since Aug 26

The government has registered over 27 lakh unorganised workers on its e-Shram portal since its launch on August 26, the Union Ministry of Labour Welfare and Employment said on Thursday.

The portal maintains a database of workers in the unorganised sector to help the Centre facilitate better implementation of several social security schemes for their welfare.

The ministry said it is organising various camps to register such workers on the e-Shram portal. It also organised one such camp in Delhi on Thursday.

Inaugurating the camp, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli asked everyone to spread the word on the portal and the benefits that accrue to those workers registering on the portal.

He said the creation of a national database of all unorganised workers will help the government in focusing on targeted and last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for the unorganised workers.

Terming e-Shram as a game-changer portal, Teli said so far, over 27 lakh unorganised workers have already registered and the Centre is actively cooperating with all the state governments and other stakeholders for registering the workers on the portal.

Enlisting the benefits, the minister said the registration also provides Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover.



If a worker is registered on the e-SHRAM portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. Upon registration, the workers are provided with a Universal Account Number (UAN), which would make it easy for the portability of social security schemes, ration cards etc, especially for the migrant workers.