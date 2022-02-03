Over 8.7 lakh posts vacant in govt departments: Centre in Rajya Sabha

There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.

Three major recruiting agencies -- Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.

