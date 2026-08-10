PM Internship Scheme: Jobs are available, but getting youth to take them up remains a challenge

The government has simultaneously stepped-up mobilisation efforts. Nearly 98,632 young people were redirected from the MY Bharat platform to the PMIS portal for registration and applications as of July 16, according to a written reply in Parliament. The government has also organised outreach camps in Chennai, Pune and Dantewada to connect candidates directly with companies and help them understand available roles and complete applications.

The numbers point to a challenge beyond simply creating more internship opportunities: getting candidates to accept and eventually join them.

Advertisement

According to govt sources, a significant consideration for candidates is the location of the internship. Opportunities tend to be concentrated in industrial and economic hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. This can make relocation difficult for candidates from states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, particularly when the monthly financial assistance is weighed against the cost of accommodation and travel.

There is also a sectoral mismatch emerging. A large share of opportunities is concentrated in manufacturing and allied sectors, while many young applicants are understood to be more inclined towards services-sector roles.

The government has already recognised some of these challenges. Earlier parliamentary responses cited location, the duration of internships and lack of interest in certain roles among reasons for candidates not accepting opportunities. The scheme has since expanded its employer base and eligibility, including final-year graduate and postgraduate students.

Advertisement

The government’s push to widen participation comes as PMIS seeks to provide structured, paid industry exposure to millions of young Indians. The monthly assistance currently stands at Rs 9,000, alongside a one-time incidental grant of Rs 6,000.