PM Modi directs govt depts, ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in 1.5 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the human resources status across all central government departments and ministries. He instructed that 10 lakh people must be recruited across departments in mission mode in the next 1.5 years. The development was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a tweet.

The PMO tweet read, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

The Prime Minister’s review of the HR situation in government departments and ministries comes a day after the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) issued a notification for apprentice recruitment.

As per this NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification, 1,140 posts in Lumding (LMG), S&T, workshop, MLG (PONO) and track machine/MLG; 1,110 posts in New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN; 919 posts are open for the Katihar and TDH workshop; 847 posts for the Dibrugarh workshop; 551 posts for Rangiya and 547 posts for Tinsukia are open for recruitment.

Eligible candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates should have passed 10th examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 system with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised Board.

They should also have the National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.