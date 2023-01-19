PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to govt recruits on Jan 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits of government departments and organisations on January 20. The distribution, under the Rozgar Mela, will take place at 10:30 am via video conferencing, stated the Prime Minister’s Office.

The new recruits will join various positions in the government including junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, Grameen Dak Sevaks, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers, PAs among others.

Rozgar Mela aimed to prioritise employment generation is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Before this, PM Modi had distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted government recruits on November 22 last year, and handed over 75,000 letters in October. The physical copies were handed over at 45 locations across the country. A significant number of posts were filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) roles.

On January 20, the newly inducted officials will also share their learnings from the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for new appointees in various government departments. It includes code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will acquaint them with the policies.

