PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela; 75,000 out of 10 lakh to get jobs in first tranche

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22 will launch the Rozgar Mela recruitment drive to hire 10 lakh personnel. In the first tranche, 75,000 new appointees will be given jobs. The recruitment drive will be conducted through video conferencing at 11 am. PM Modi will also address the appointees during the event.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 government ministries and departments. They will be appointed across various levels viz. Group A, Group B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

The recruitment will take place across central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, Stenos, PAs, income tax inspectors, MTS among others.

The Prime Minister’s Office said this will be a significant step of the government towards providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of the citizens. It said that as directed by the prime minister, all ministries and department are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts.

“These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled,” said the PMO.

