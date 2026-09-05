PMKVY records just 7% placement rate, highlighting India’s skilling-employment gap

The wider data also points to substantial attrition during the training cycle. Of the 3.54 million candidates enrolled under the scheme, around 683,000, or more than 19 per cent, were recorded as dropouts. The number of dropouts was therefore more than three times the number of candidates recorded as placed.

The dashboard showed that 2.04 million candidates had been assessed, while 1.95 million had received certification.

Placement rates vary sharply by sector

The analysis of sector-wise data found significant differences in placement outcomes. Among major sectors by enrolment, telecom recorded the highest placement rate at 17.5 per cent of trained candidates. It was followed by handicrafts at 14.4 per cent and apparel at 13.3 per cent.

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Several other sectors, however, recorded considerably weaker outcomes. Management had the lowest placement rate at just 1.1 per cent, while automotive recorded 3.4 per cent and media and entertainment 3.8 per cent.

Dropout rates also varied significantly across sectors. Media and entertainment recorded the highest dropout rate at 26.5 per cent of enrolments, followed by information technology and IT-enabled services at 25.9 per cent and tourism and hospitality at 24.9 per cent.

Placement figures

The placement figures cover multiple versions of PMKVY, with the government tracking placements under the Short-Term Training (STT) component of PMKVY 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0.

However, placement tracking was delinked from PMKVY 4.0, under which the government instead monitors candidates for a year after certification. The aim is to track broader career outcomes, including employment, further education and additional training.

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The government has said the change was intended to move away from treating placement as the sole indicator of success, since candidates may pursue self-employment, higher education or further skilling after completing their courses.

Under PMKVY 4.0, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is responsible for post-certification tracking through calls and digital tools.

The scheme currently operates through three broad components: Short-Term Training, Special Projects for customised training, and Recognition of Prior Learning, which certifies skills acquired through informal or on-the-job experience.

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