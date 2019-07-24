Recruitment outlook positive on hiring for July-December period this year: Report

Recruiters are bullish about adding staff to their payrolls in next six months of this year, and the maximum hiring is expected to be in the experience band of three-five years, a report said on Wednesday.

According to leading job site Naukri.com's bi-annual survey titled Naukri Hiring Outlook JulyDecember 2019, 78 per cent recruiters surveyed are anticipating hiring activity in the next six months, as against 70 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

However, though there is a positive indication of job creation, there still exists some lingering concern over finding the right talent. 41 per cent recruiters predict that the issue of talent crunch could intensify in the next six months as against 50 per cent a year-ago.

The report further said that 16 per cent of the recruiters are of the opinion that the coming six months will only see replacement hiring, while 5 per cent indicated a scenario of no hiring at all and only 1 per cent of the total recruiters are anticipating layoffs.

The industries that might drive this wave of optimism are IT, BFSI and BPO with over 80-85 per cent of the recruiters indicating the creation of new jobs.

On hiring across experience levels, the survey states that the maximum hiring would be in the experience band of three-five years followed by one-three years.

Almost 18 per cent of the total hiring is expected to be for professionals with over eight years of experience, the report said, adding that recruiters from BPO sector are inclined towards the experience band of 0-1 year for almost 50 per cent of their hiring.

In the automobile industry recruiters are keen to hire maximum professionals with more than 12 years of experience.

The hiring outlook examines a positive sentiment with 78 per cent of the recruiters anticipating hiring activity in the next six months," said Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of InfoEdge India (which runs Naukri.com).

More than half of the recruiters surveyed expect attrition to be less than 10 per cent. Another 20 per cent of recruiters expect attrition to be in the range of 10-20 per cent. Attrition is expected to be the highest for people with one-five years of experience.

According to most of the recruiters and jobseekers, better compensation, better profile and career growth continue to top the chart as reasons for employees to change their job. However, some other reasons for job change include relocation and manager.

More than 2,700 recruiters and consultants representing over 15 major industries participated in this edition of the Hiring Outlook.