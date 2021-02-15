Revival in job market: January sees 50% rise in vacancies over December

Vaccination drive against COVID-19 and improving economic indicators has enthused employers to recruit. This was evident in a survey which showed job openings increased almost 50 per cent in January as compared to December.

Vacancies in January rose to 265,000 from 180,000 in December, according to Xpheno's Active Job Outlook survey. This comes as a marked improvement of over 132,000 and 142,000 job openings in post-lockdown months of June and July, respectively, which were the lowest active job figures in FY21.

"With more mainstream business activities resuming and the vaccine campaigns now in the mix, the numbers for February and March 2021 are expected to remain healthy, if not rise further," said Xpheno Co-founder Kamal Karanth.

Entry-level jobs and technology sector accounted for the highest number of job openings in January, the report stated. Entry-level jobs saw their highest vacancies this fiscal during the month under review at 110,000, it further added. Technology sector was the top contributor last month with 78 per cent.

"After registering drops of 7% and 39% in November and December, respectively, entry-level openings are back with a bang in January, registering 83% growth over December 2020," Karanth said.

Full-time jobs saw 48 per cent increase month-on-month in January, whereas part-time job openings grew 67 per cent, the highest in the segment for FY21, the report said. Remote jobs increased to 7,000 in January as opposed to 5,000 in December, it further added.

ALSO READ: India's unemployment rate drops to 6.5% in January; employment rate surges to 37.9%: CMIE

ALSO READ: New labour codes to affect employees' in-hand salary, companies wage bill

ALSO READ: Muted salary hikes in 2021, pay to rise only 1 per cent: survey