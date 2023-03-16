SBI is hiring! Even retired bank officers can apply; check out details

State Bank of India (SBI) job vacancies: India’s largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring retired bank officers associated with it and erstwhile associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) and other public sector banks (PSBs) for the post of Business Correspondent Facilitator. Through its latest recruitment drive, the SBI aims to fill up 868 vacancies.

Those interested can apply for the jobs on the Careers section of the SBI website till March 31. While the job listing did not lay down any specific educational requirements, it did mention that those applying should have sufficient work experience and competence in the related area.

We are hiring retired bank officers of SBI, e-ABs and other PSBs on a contract basis for the post of Business Correspondent Facilitator.



Retired officers applying for this vacancy should have attained retirement only at 60 years of age, the SBI job opening read. Those who have taken voluntary retirement or have resigned shall not be considered for the latest SBI job opening in 2023. Officers who have either been suspended or dismissed shall also not be considered.

Of these 868 vacancies, 379 vacancies are for general class officers whereas 216 vacancies are for officers belonging to the other backward classes (OBC) category. 136, 57, and 80 vacancies are reserved for officers belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and economically weaker sections (EWS) categories respectively.

SBI circle-wise vacancies 2023

Circle Total Ahmedabad 28 Amravati 39 Bengaluru 32 Bhopal 81 Bhubhaneshwar 52 Chandigarh 45 Chennai 40 New Delhi 58 Hyderabad 42 Jaipur 39 Kolkata 80 Lucknow 78 Maharashtra 62 Mumbai Metro 9 North East 60 Patna 112 Thiruvananthapuram 11 Total 868

Selection process for SBI Business Correspondent Facilitator opening

The officers will be shortlisted by the SBI’s Shortlisting Committee and will be called for an interview upon being shortlisted. This interview will be conducted by the bank’s interview committee. The interview will carry 100 marks and the bank will decide the qualifying marks for the interview.

Following this, a merit list will be drawn circle-wise and category-wise on the basis of the marks secured in the interview. The SBI job opening mentioned, “Merit list will be drawn by circle wise, category wise, and preferably the candidates will be posted in the Circle for which they are applying, in the event of their selection and will not be entitled for inter-circle transfer.”

SBI Business Correspondent Facilitator salary

Those selected will get a uniform monthly pay of Rs 40,000 without any prerequisites regardless of grades and pension proposed.

