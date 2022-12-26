SBI recruitment 2023: Applications open for 1,438 vacancies; check deadline, salary  

SBI recruitment news: Applications have opened for the recruitment of collection facilitators on a contractual basis in the State Bank of India (SBI). The country’s largest lender is filling 1,438 vacancies with this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates have to visit the careers section on the SBI website– https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to apply online for the same. The last date of online application is January 10.

The latest SBI recruitment drive is targeted toward its retired personnel. Candidates applying for this opening should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence according to the requirement of the post. The central bank stated in its listing, “The retired officers/staffs should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years.”

Officers who have taken voluntary retirement or have been suspended are not eligible. Those who have resigned are also not eligible for the latest SBI recruitment 2023.

Total vacancies for the latest SBI recruitment drive

Total– 1,438

General-680

OBC-314

SC- 198

EWS- 125

ST- 121

SBI recruitment for collection facilitators: Selection criteria

The officers will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. Officers will be shortlisted by SBI’s Shortlisting Committee and will thereafter be called for an interview. The interview will carry 100 marks and qualifying marks will be decided by the bank. After the interview stage, the merit list comprising the final list of candidates will be prepared. Merit list will be drawn state wise/ circle wise, and category wise.

How much salary will an officer get upon selection?

Selected officers will be recruited across four grades– Clerical, JGMS-I, MMGS-II, and MMGS-III.

Clerical- Rs 25,000

JGMS-I- Rs 35,000

MMGS-II- Rs 40,000

MMGS-III- Rs 40,000

Also read: 33 students at IIT Kanpur get package over Rs 1 crore; Reliance Jio, PwC, Intel among 250 hiring companies

Also read: McDonald's plans to hire 5,000 freshers, to double stores in North East India